Masters Golf

Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

 Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jordan Spieth made 21 birdies at this year’s Masters, including nine on Sunday while trying to keep pace with partner Phil Mickelson.

And it still wasn’t enough to win — or even best the 52-year-old Mickelson.

Spieth finished the Masters tied for fourth place at 7 under, five shots behind winner Jon Rahm.


