AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jordan Spieth made 21 birdies at this year’s Masters, including nine on Sunday while trying to keep pace with partner Phil Mickelson.
And it still wasn’t enough to win — or even best the 52-year-old Mickelson.
Spieth finished the Masters tied for fourth place at 7 under, five shots behind winner Jon Rahm.
But Mickelson also tallied 21 birdies, making eight in the final round, including five in the last seven holes to finish at 8 under and surge past Spieth.
“I was trying to honestly just match Phil shot for shot coming in,” Spieth said of the final round at Augusta National.
The 29-year-old Spieth said he made too many mental mistakes all week, saying “mental fatigue” led to 10 bogeys and two double bogeys.
“I played way too much golf coming into this,” Spieth said. “I mean, this is eight out of ten weeks (playing golf). So I need to change my schedule up going forward to be a little sharper during (Masters) week.”
The 2015 Masters champion said he got “lazy” picking targets on some holes.
“I probably only had a target 50% of the shots this week, and I like to have them 100% of the time,” Spieth said. “I kind of was trying to remind myself, but there was a few swings Thursday and Friday where I could have really left a few out there.”
SCHEFFLER’S COLD PUTTERScottie Scheffler’s bid for a repeat at the Masters never materialized thanks in large part to his struggles on the green.
After entering the week as the No. 1 player in the world and the odds-on favorite to win, Scheffler could never get any momentum going with this putter and was mostly a non-factor. He finished tied for 10th.
Scheffler had 128 putts for the tournament, which was 18 more than when he won the tournament last year by three strokes over Rory McIlroy. He was tied for the most putts of anyone in the field through the first three rounds.
“The first two days, I putted just awful,” Scheffler said. “It was one of those weird situations where my good ones weren’t going in and then my bad ones definitely weren’t going in.”
Scheffler grinned when he finally rolled in a 40-footer on No. 11 on Sunday to briefly pull within four shots the lead, but couldn’t seize on that momentum.
BENNETT LOW AMATEURAfter opening the tournament with a pair of 68s, amateur Sam Bennett from Texas A&M went 76-74 over the weekend to finish tied for 16th place, which means he won’t get an automatic exemption.
Still, he finished as low amateur and walked away with some great memories.
“I didn’t play how I wanted to this weekend, but this experience playing the weekend at Augusta is definitely going to help me be the golfer I want to be,” Bennett said.
