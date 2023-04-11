Ravens Beckham Football

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a game against the Buccaneers on Jan. 23 in Tampa, Fla.

 Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens gave their wide receiver group a much-needed shakeup Sunday, agreeing to a contract with Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million including $15 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the deal told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been officially signed.

The 30-year-old Beckham did not play last season following ACL surgery. He now joins a Baltimore team with a quarterback situation that is still quite uncertain. The Ravens used the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, who has asked to be traded.


