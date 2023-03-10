Rangers Baseball

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager bats during a spring training practice on Feb. 20 in Surprise, Ariz.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Analytics say that Corey Seager was one of the hitters most hurt by infield shifts last season.

Now that the defensive tactic has been restricted, the Texas Rangers slugger is having a huge spring training.

The 28-year-old had eight hits in his first 18 spring training at-bats, including three homers and eight RBIs. Teams shifted Seager in about 93% of his plate appearances last season and he finished with a career-low .243 batting average.


