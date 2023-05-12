NBC Paris Coverage

United States athletes Deedee Trotter, right, Sanya Richards-Ross, front center and Allyson Felix, back left, celebrate winning gold in the women's 4x400-meter relay on Aug. 11, 2012, in London. 

 Associated Press

Swimming, gymnastics and track & field fans can rejoice. For the first time in a European Olympics, those event finals will be televised live on network television in the United States.

NBC will have at least nine hours of weekday daytime coverage, expanding to at least 11 hours on weekends. With Paris six hours ahead of New York, the marquee finals will air live in the morning or late afternoon.

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service will have every sport and event live, including all 329 medal events, from July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.


