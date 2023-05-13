Let the news come to you

Aaron Rodgers nearly upended the NFL schedule two years ago when he told some within the Green Bay Packers organization he didn't want to return to the team.

For the sake and sanity of those in the league's scheduling department, cooler heads prevailed.

Rodgers was on the move during this offseason with his trade to the New York Jets, but it was planned well enough in advance that the league and its network partners could get in their requests. The Jets will make six prime-time appearances and have four games in the Sunday afternoon late window (4:25 p.m. ET).


