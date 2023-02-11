Super Bowl Fox Burkhardt Olsen Football

FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, left, with game analyst Greg Olsen pose before a Cowboys game on Nov. 7, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. 

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Greg Olsen and his teammates at Wayne Hills High School in New Jersey knew it was a big game when Kevin Burkhardt showed up for interviews to prepare to call their game on local radio over the weekend.

More than two decades later, Burkhardt and Olsen will be together in the booth for the biggest football game of the season.

They will call their first Super Bowl for Fox on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.


