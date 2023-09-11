Nebraska Colorado Football

Colorado linebacker Devee Harris, center, celebrates with fans as they storm the field after a win against Nebraska on Saturday in Boulder, Colo.

 Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — A year after the Colorado Buffaloes' only victory came on a disputed touchdown in overtime, Folsom Field is suddenly the epicenter of college football.

Tickets can set fans back more than $400, and Deion Sanders' guest list never disappoints. For his home coaching debut Saturday, fellow Hall of Famers Michael Irvin, Terrell Owens and Shannon Sharpe were in attendance, along with the Wu-Tang Clan.

With thousands of students itching to storm the field as the resurgent Buffaloes were putting the finishing touches on their 36-14 drubbing of Nebraska, Fox announced that its "Big Noon Kickoff" set would remain in Boulder for another week.


