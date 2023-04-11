Trail Blazers Jazz Basketball

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives past Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during a game on March 22 in Salt Lake City.

 Associated Press

Damian Lillard's heroics weren't enough to save the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers missed the playoffs for the second straight season even though Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points a game, third-best in the league. Inopportune injuries and inconsistent play plagued Portland.

It mercifully ended Sunday, with a 157-101 drubbing by Golden State. Lillard and fellow regular starters Jusuf Nurkic, Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons all watched from the bench.


