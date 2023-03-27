Seahawks-Wagner Football

SEATTLE — Bobby Wagner is headed back to the Seattle Seahawks to rejoin the team with which he became one of the top linebackers in the NFL.

The team announced Wagner’s return Saturday night, filling a major need on Seattle’s remodeled defense. It’s a one-year contract, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce terms.

“BOBBY. IS. BACK,” the Seahawks posted on their Twitter account. “We’ve agreed to terms with the future Hall of Famer.”


