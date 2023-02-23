Spring Training Rdp Baseball

Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws during the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series against the Phillies on Nov. 1 in Philadelphia. 

 Associated Press

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. says he will miss opening day for the World Series champions because of a strained muscle in his pitching arm.

McCullers, sidelined for the first 4 1/2 months of last season while rehabbing from a right flexor pronator strain, noticed soreness after a bullpen session last week.

He had an MRI on Tuesday night. He told reporters Wednesday that it showed no structural damage to his elbow but will delay his start.


