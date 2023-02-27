NLCS Phillies Padres Baseball

Padres third baseman Manny Machado celebrates his home run in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Phillies on Oct. 19 in San Diego.

 Associated Press

All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, is finalized.

"We're excited to be here for the rest of our careers and have this hat go into the Hall of Fame," Machado said as he passed a group of reporters before batting second against the Arizona Diamondbacks and going 2 for 3.


