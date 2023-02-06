Lakers Nets Basketball

Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) on Jan. 30 in New York. 

 Associated Press

DALLAS — Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He's getting traded.

And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas.

The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.


