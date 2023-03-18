APTOPIX NCAA Fairleigh Dickinson Purdue Basketball

Fairleigh Dickinson guard Joe Munden Jr. (1) celebrates beating Purdue 63-58 on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

 Associated Press

The chase for the perfect March Madness bracket will have to wait another year. Again.

In a men's tournament that saw a 2 and a 4 seed lose on Day 1, only a relative handful of brackets were still intact in the biggest contests when 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson took the floor against Purdue. The Knights stunned the top-seeded Boilermakers Friday night, sending the remaining perfect brackets into trash cans everywhere.

On the CBS Sports site, 0.0003% of brackets were perfect through the eight early Friday games, according to Jared Shanker, the network's senior director of digital communications. A few hours later, the network tweeted that " March is for busted brackets " in describing the goose egg.


