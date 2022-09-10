Let the news come to you

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — First came the twisting, falling backward touchdown throw. Then came the duck and dodge slip away from a sack that turned into a 20-yard scamper.

Two fourth-quarter plays by Bryce Young once again carried top-ranked Alabama to a victory. The Crimson Tide escaped Texas with 20-19 win Saturday after Young’s scramble set up Will Reichard’s 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.

“Houdini act,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of the player he once helped recruit when he was an assistant at Alabama.

