Will Anderson Jr. glowers at the camera like it was an opposing quarterback on third-and-5. Standing next to him, Alabama's Heisman Trophy -winning quarterbeack, Bryce Young, sports a beatific smile befitting football's glamour position.

The two most decorated players in college football — a fierce pass rusher and a poised-beyond-his-years passer — took different approaches to the No. 1 Crimson Tide's team photo.

They're on the same page when it comes to one pursuit: A national title.

