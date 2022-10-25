APTOPIX NLCS Padres Phillies Baseball
Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates with the trophy after winning the NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the Padres on Sunday in Philadelphia. 

 AP

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber breaking the Bank in Philly. Yordan Alvarez launching moonshots in H-Town.

Dusty Baker trying for a most elusive win. Justin Verlander, too. A fired-up Harper and All-Stars J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler, stepping onto baseball's biggest platform for the first time.

Yo! The Philadelphia Phillies, of all teams, are headed to the World Series. Against those back-for-more Houston Astros, y'all.

