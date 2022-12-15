WCup France Morocco Soccer
France's Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball past Morocco's Achraf Dari during the World Cup semifinal match on Wednesday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. 

 AP

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup history is beckoning for France, star player Kylian Mbappé and coach Didier Deschamps.

When France walks on the field Sunday for the tournament final against Argentina and Lionel Messi, soccer lore is waiting to be written for the team.

Les Bleus could be the first winner of back-to-back titles for 60 years since Brazil did it 1958 and 1962.


