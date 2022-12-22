Seahawks Rams Football
Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, center, celebrates with teammates Jordyn Brooks (56) and Teez Tabor (39) after intercepting a pass against the Rams on Dec. 4 in Inglewood, Calif.

 AP

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Tariq Woolen’s rookie season in Seattle has gotten one glowing review after another.

He has six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead and the most by any rookie. He’s making a case for defensive rookie of the year. And he’s already getting special treatment from opponents choosing not to throw his direction at times.

But for all the accolades Woolen has received, he’s still a young cornerback prone to the occasional mistake.


