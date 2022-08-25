BMW Player Meeting Golf
Tiger Woods watches on the 11th hole during the first round of the British Open on the Old Course on July 14 at St. Andrews, Scotland. 

 AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are bringing their own version of team golf to the PGA Tour.

A day after Woods and McIlroy announced a new media venture called TMRW Sports, they unveiled a project Wednesday that involves 18 players competing in a series of matches featuring technology as much as shot-making.

It's called "TGL," a tech-infused golf league that will be held in a stadium built for the occasion where fans can watch three-man teams compete in an 18-hole match — using simulators for the long shots, live shots for the shorter ones — that will take only two hours.

