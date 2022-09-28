Chiefs Colts Football
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sacked by Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on Sunday in Indianapolis. 

 AP

With some of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL struggling to produce points it was no surprise the league had one of its lowest scoring weeks.

The 20.3 points per game by teams was the lowest for a Week 3 since 2009 and the fourth lowest for any week in the past five seasons.

Teams led by Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers — the winners of four of the last five MVP awards — played a major role with their teams combining for 43 points Sunday. That's the fewest points scored in the 57 weeks all three of those stand-out QBs have started. The previous low was 55 in Week 15 of the 2018 season.

