Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith plays against Connecticut on Sept. 17 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 AP

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The man in the middle of No. 2 Michigan's defense is Mazi Smith, a nose tackle with Herculean strength who arrived on campus as a highly touted prospect and is likely to leave as an high-round NFL draft pick.

Maybe the most valuable player in the Wolverines' secondary is former three-star recruit Mike Sainristil, who moved from wide receiver to defensive back this year to fill a hole left by a first-rounder.

Michigan brings the third-ranked defense in the country into its College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 3 TCU at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The unit is an interesting mix of developmental success stories and blue-chip recruits who reached their potential.


