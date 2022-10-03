Illinois Wisconsin Football
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the first half against Illinois on Saturday in Madison, Wis. 

 AP

Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday after a 2-3 start to his eighth season leading the school where he played, in the city where he grew up.

The surprising move comes a day after Wisconsin lost at home 34-10 to Illinois and former Badgers coach Bret Bielema.

"This is certainly not a decision that's taken lightly," athletic director Chris McIntosh said at a news conference. "It's not a game-by-game decision. This is a decision that's based on where we're at as a program."

