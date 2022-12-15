Winter Bidding Future Olympics
A Chinese athlete warms up before the start of the men's speedskating 1,500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 8 in Beijing. 

 AP

To hear the world's Olympic leaders tell it, the bidding for future Winter Games has been jumbled by internal disputes at India's Olympic committee, a newfound affinity for streamlining the bidding process and, most recently, a long-overdue nod to the impact of climate change.

Left unsaid might be the biggest reason of all: It's becoming nearly impossible to find any place, outside of Salt Lake City, that truly wants to host these events.

It's a reality that has been building for decades, and one the IOC said could reach a tipping point soon, when its Olympic Games executive director, Christophe Dubi, raised the idea at a meeting last week that the narrow list of eligible cities could be narrowed further by the realities of a warming planet with fewer mountain towns that can realistically host the Games.


