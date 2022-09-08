La Monroe Texas Football
Buy Now

Casey Cain (88) of Texas returns a punt against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Opening weekend in college football is always a chance for teams to show that the expectations for them are warranted or perhaps a bit too optimistic.

Such was the case last weekend, and a predictable jumbling of the AP Top 25 rankings followed. More will be revealed this weekend with more marquee matchups.

Warranted: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you