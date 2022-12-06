Packers Bears Football
Packers receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates on Sunday against the Bears in Chicago. 

 AP

During a season in which not much else has gone right for them, the Green Bay Packers at least appear to have found their next go-to receiver.

Christian Watson continued the second-half surge to his rookie season Sunday by scoring on a 14-yard catch and a 46-yard run in Green Bay's 28-19 victory at Chicago, which enabled the Packers (5-8) to avoid getting eliminated from playoff contention as they head into their bye week.

Watson, a second-round pick from North Dakota State, has seven touchdown catches and one touchdown run over his past four games.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

