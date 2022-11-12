Arizona St Washington St Football
Buy Now

Washington State running back Nakia Watson (25) leaps and is tripped up by Arizona State defensive back Chris Edmonds (5) on Saturday in Pullman, Wash. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nakia Watson ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Arizona State 28-18 on Saturday to qualify for a bowl game for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.

Cameron Ward completed 22 of 37 passes for 219 yards for Washington State (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12), whose defense came in leading the conference in fewest points allowed per game at 20 and managed to stifle the Sun Devils until late in the contest.

Watson rushed for a career-high 166 yards last weekend in WSU's 52-14 win at Stanford.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you