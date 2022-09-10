Washington St Wisconsin Football
Washington State’s Nakia Watson (25) runs past Wisconsin’s Jake Chaney (36) on Saturday in Madison, Wis.

 AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns against his former team as Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 on Saturday.

Watson scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and put the Cougars (2-0) ahead for good by turning a short completion into a 31-yard score with 5:12 left in the third quarter. Watson rushed for 522 yards and five touchdowns at Wisconsin from 2019-20 before transferring.

“He represented himself and all the work he’s put in,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said. “I’m proud of him.”

