Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SEATTLE — A day after leaving behind more than a century as a tenant to the premier athletic conference on the West Coast, Washington's leadership said stability was at the forefront of its decision to join the Big Ten Conference.

"It was about having a future that we could count on and build toward," Washington President Ana Mari Cauce said Saturday.

Cauce said there were several concerns that led to Washington and Oregon saying goodbye to their collective heritage to become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten beginning in 2024.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you