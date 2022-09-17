Colorado St Washington St Football
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward throws a pass against Colorado State on Saturday in Pullman, Wash.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Washington State pounded Colorado State 38-7.

Washington State (3-0) scored on its first four possessions to put this game away early.

Ward completed 26 of 36 passes and was intercepted once. Donovan Ollie and De’Zhaun Stribling each caught two touchdown passes.

