An inexplicable botched lateral, a deflected pick-6 and a touchdown run provided one of the rarest days in NFL history.

For the second time ever Sunday, three NFL games ended with a winning touchdown on the final play on the same day.

Chandler Jones returned a fumble 48 yards for a TD to end regulation and lift Las Vegas over New England, Rayshawn Jenkins had a pick-6 in overtime to push Jacksonville past Dallas, and Jerick McKinnon scored on a 26-yard run in OT to give Kansas City a win over Houston.


