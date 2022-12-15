Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

It's been nearly three decades since so few teams were on the positive side of the point ledger this late in the season.

What's really surprising is the 10-win Minnesota Vikings aren't one of them.

Thanks to a 9-0 record in games decided by eight points or fewer, the Vikings have managed to go 10-3 despite being outscored by one point.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you