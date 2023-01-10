Vikings Bears Football
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass against the Bears on Sunday in Chicago. 

 The Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. — Justin Jefferson won the national championship with LSU in his last college game, making this three-year wait for a postseason appearance with Minnesota that much more frustrating for the NFL's leading receiver.

Four weeks after clinching their division, and more than 32 months after drafting Jefferson, the NFC North champion Vikings have finally entered the playoffs.

"I enjoy those big-platform games, and of course I want to get to that Super Bowl," Jefferson said after Minnesota's 29-13 tuneup win at Chicago on Sunday. "So whoever's standing in the way, we've got to knock them down."


