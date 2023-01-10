EAGAN, Minn. — Justin Jefferson won the national championship with LSU in his last college game, making this three-year wait for a postseason appearance with Minnesota that much more frustrating for the NFL's leading receiver.
Four weeks after clinching their division, and more than 32 months after drafting Jefferson, the NFC North champion Vikings have finally entered the playoffs.
"I enjoy those big-platform games, and of course I want to get to that Super Bowl," Jefferson said after Minnesota's 29-13 tuneup win at Chicago on Sunday. "So whoever's standing in the way, we've got to knock them down."
With a league-record 11-0 mark in one-score games this season, eight of them after trailing at some point in the fourth quarter, the Vikings have cut their teeth in more than their share of tense situations. This is another level of pressure, though, that Jefferson and several of his teammates have never experienced in purple.
The Vikings (13-4) will host the New York Giants (9-7-1) on Sunday in the wild-card round, the first playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium since the Minneapolis Miracle last-play win over New Orleans five years ago. The last postseason game for the Vikings was a divisional-round loss at San Francisco three years ago.
"You have to have the mindset that, 'I'm the only person that can stop this play or offensively I have to make this block or this won't get a touchdown,'" defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said. "So being able to have that for a full 60 minutes or however long it takes, you have to some type of maturity. For our younger players who haven't had that experience or even veteran players who never played in the playoffs, that could be a learning curve."
WHAT'S WORKING
With the excellence of Jefferson, the play-calling by coach Kevin O'Connell and the precision from quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikings have a passing attack that's as dangerous, diverse and healthy as any team in the league. Four players had 60-plus receptions this season, and six players had 25 catches or more. K.J. Osborn has particularly stood out down the stretch.
WHAT NEEDS HELP
The Vikings rank eighth in the NFL in touchdown rate inside the 20, but they're only 20th in the league in reaching the end zone from goal-to-go situations. That's called the low red zone, where one of their few setbacks against the Bears developed at the end of the first half.
The Vikings had first-and-goal at the 6 with 57 seconds remaining, but after burning two timeouts and running three plays for no net gain, they scrambled for a 24-yard field goal at the buzzer that didn't count because they had 12 men on the field.
STOCK UP
Cornerback Patrick Peterson had five interceptions and 15 pass deflections, his highest totals since his second season in 2012. He played more than 95% of the snaps on defense at age 32.
UP NEXT
The Vikings played the Giants just three weeks ago, so the preparation for a postseason rematch ought to be more streamlined — and include more self-scouting.
