Newly acquired Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson participates in practice on Wednesday in Eagan, Minn. 

 AP

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end.

Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.

Then there's the NFC North standings: going from 1-6 one day to 6-1 the next.


