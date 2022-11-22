NFL Gambling Las Vegas Football
Fans cheer as the Raiders announce their fourth round draft pick during an NFL draft event on April 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. 

 AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Kornegay, who has built a reputation as one of Las Vegas' top sports book directors, spoke at a conference in Indianapolis several years ago that included the major professional sports leagues, the NCAA and the FBI.

Only four states offered legalized sports betting at the time, and only Nevada was allowed to take single-game bets.

"What I explained to them back then is we were on the same side," said Kornegay, vice president of race and sports operations at Westgate Las Vegas. "That integrity of the games was the utmost important thing. We wanted all games to be fair and true. We didn't want to accept wagers on something that was predetermined, so it was in our best interest to report any suspicious activity, any type of unusual betting.


