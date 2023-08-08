Conference Realignment Utah Football

University of Utah President Taylor Randall, left, and Director of Athletics Mark Harlan laugh during a news conference addressing the move from the Pac-12 on Monday in Salt Lake City.

 Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is back together with BYU, and the Utes think they are poised for a successful transition to the Big 12 Conference.

Utah will compete in the Big 12 in all sports starting in 2024 after accepting an invitation to join the league on Friday. Arizona and Arizona State also accepted Big 12 invitations on the same day. The three schools followed Colorado, which announced a return to the league it helped found in 1996 in late July. The Buffaloes originally left the Big 12 for the Pac-12 in 2010, joining that league with the Utes in 2011.

Their move came after Oregon and Washington bolted for the Big Ten earlier in the day.


