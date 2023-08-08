APTOPIX WWCup Jamaica Colombia Soccer

Colombia’s Catalina Usme, right, scores her side’s first goal during a Women’s World Cup round of 16 match against Jamaica on Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia.

 Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Colombia’s players danced and sang on the field long after the team secured its historic first-ever trip to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals.

Catalina Usme’s second-half goal gave Colombia a 1-0 win over Jamaica. Both teams were aiming for a first victory in the knockout stage, with the winner moving on to the last eight at soccer’s biggest tournament.

“After the goal went into the net, I had all sorts of emotions,” Usme said. “During all the years in women’s football, it’s such a beautiful moment, giving us the possibility to make history for our country. But we can go beyond. We came here to play seven finals. And we need to go step by step.”


