Equal Pay Act Soccer
United States soccer women’s national team member Megan Rapinoe speaks during an event to mark Equal Pay Day on March 24, 2021, in Washington.

 AP

The Associated Press

The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s long battle to be paid as much as the men.

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America’s 50-plus national sports and requires the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight.


