Twila Kilgore will serve as interim coach of the U.S women's national soccer team following the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski.

U.S. Soccer formally announced Andonovski's resignation on Thursday. Kilgore, the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer's top-level Pro License, was an assistant under Andonovski and will lead the team while a search for a permanent coach is conducted.

Andonovski's resignation comes less than two weeks after the United States was knocked out of the Women's World Cup earlier than ever before.


