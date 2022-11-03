Let the news come to you

Eric Musselman has been one of the nation's best at dipping into the transfer portal at Arkansas and at his previous stop in Nevada.

Musselman is still adept at landing elite high school recruits — his 2022 class was second nationally — but adding quality transfers was a big part of the Razorbacks' consecutive Elite Eight runs.

"Veteran players through the transfer portal can have a immediate impact both as starters and as role players," he said. "Much like NBA free agency, with college transfers there is a body of work and less projection on how a player's impact can be. Transfers have been through the rigors of college basketball and can add some experience both from a game playing standpoint and a culture standpoint."


