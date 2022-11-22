TCU Baylor Football
TCU place kicker Griffin Kell, center, celebrates with teammates Jordy Sandy (31) and Kee'Yon Stewart after kicking a field goal in the final seconds against Baylor on Saturday in Waco, Texas. 

 AP

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — There will be some people who look at how fourth-ranked TCU is still undefeated going into the final week of the regular season, and they will question if the Horned Frogs really deserve to be part of the playoff discussion.

Their latest victory came on a chaotic game-ending field goal that capped a two-score rally in the final 2 minutes, 7 seconds at Baylor, in a stadium with a bitter playoff-busting memory for the Frogs (11-0, 8-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP). Only one of their conference wins has been by more than 10 points and they had to overcome double-digit deficits after halftime in back-to-back games last month.

"They can say whatever they want to say. Our job's to win football games. We've done our job up to this point," first-year TCU coach Sonny Dykes said after Saturday's 29-28 win. "And, you know, hopefully we'll do it again Saturday. And what anybody says I couldn't care less about."


