Iowa St Kansas Football
Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) celebrates with offensive lineman Mike Novitsky (50) after scoring a touchdown against Iowa State on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. 

 AP

Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points in the AP Top 25, two points more than the Bulldogs. Georgia received 28 first-place votes to become the first team since Alabama in November 2019 to have the most first-place votes but not be No. 1.

The Tide was No. 2 behind LSU that year, with 21 first-place votes to the Tigers' 17.

