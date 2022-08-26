Thunder Holmgren Injury
Thunder forward Chet Holmgren runs the court against the Grizzlies during an NBA summer league game on July 6 in Salt Lake City. 

 AP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season with a right foot injury.

The 7-footer was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending a LeBron James drive to the basket on a fast break.

General manager Sam Presti said Holmgren will have surgery to repair the ruptured tendon on a date that hasn't been determined and he expects Holmgren to be ready for the 2023-24 season.

