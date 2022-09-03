Montana State, ranked No. 4 in the country, opened the 2022 season with a 40-17 win against McNeese State in the team’s annual Gold Rush game on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Big play vulnerability
Among the strengths of Montana State’s defense last season was the ability to prevent big scoring plays.
The longest scoring play allowed during the regular season was a 74-yard touchdown at Montana. The playoff run saw two scores of 61 yards late against Sam Houston and a 76-yard score in the FCS title game against North Dakota State. Other than that, explosive scoring plays were hard to come by against Montana State.
In just their first game of the year, the Bobcats allowed the Cowboys to score on plays of 75 yards and 66 yards. The first came on the first play of McNeese State’s fourth drive, a rush from D’Angelo Durham that went the distance. And in the fourth quarter, Cowboys wide receiver Josh Matthews caught a pass from Kadum and went 66 yards for the score.
“I think the first one, I think we were a little over-aggressive on the back end and they pop into the secondary and we didn't have anybody home,” Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen said after the game. “I think we missed some tackles on a couple of the other long plays. … That can't be our MO, though. We need to make teams go the long way, and we didn't do that enough tonight.”
And, although they weren’t scoring plays, it’s worth mentioning that McNeese State running back Deonta McMahon and backup quarterback Cam Ramson both had long runs of 31 yards in the second half.
To their credit, the Bobcats did have strong defensive moments — highlighted by six total sacks from the team and two interceptions for linebacker Callahan O’Reilly, a Bozeman High graduate.
“We gave up some big plays, and that's not what we want to be all about,” Vigen said. “But ultimately, I felt like we had (a good performance.)”
A lot of almosts
The Bobcats wound up winning, but some of the team’s miscues and missed opportunities still played a significant role in the tone of the contest.
After two punts from both teams in the early part of the first quarter, free safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. got both hands on a pass from Cowboys quarterback Knox Kadum. The throw was over the head of the intended receiver, and it was a little bit behind Manning.
The play came on first down and two more incomplete passes followed, forcing McNeese State to punt. No real harm done, but the Bobcats had an early chance to secure a short field and missed it.
Earlier, on the Bobcats’ second drive, running back Lane Sumner carried up the middle and seemed to spring for a 52-yard touchdown. The play was called back, however, due to a holding penalty on right guard Cole Sain.
On Montana State’s third drive, Sumner also had a long gain negated by a holding penalty.
In the second quarter, defensive end Ben Seymour made his way through the offensive line to pressure Kadum as he threw, but he was whistled for roughing the passer on the third-down play.
Later on in the extended drive, Kadum appeared to fumble before he reached the goal line on a short run, and the ball was recovered by safety Rhedi Short, an Arizona transfer, in the end zone. But upon review, Kadum’s knee was ruled down, overturning the call.
The Cowboys eventually settled for an 18-yard field goal, tying the game at 10.
Special teams hits and misses
The Bobcats’ special teams unit, so reliable a year ago, had a mostly positive first outing, though there were some elements that will need to be cleaned up going forward.
Sophomore kicker Blake Glessner, who was 20 of 26 on field goals last season, went two of three on Saturday. He hit from 36 and 42 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively. He narrowly missed a 54-yarder — which would have tied his personal-best — to the left in the fourth quarter. Glessner was also four of five on extra points, missing only on a kick in the third quarter after quarterback Sean Chambers’ second rushing touchdown of the game.
Sophomore punter Bryce Leighton punted only twice for a total of 102 yards with a long of 62. He had one touchback and another punt land inside the 20.
The McNeese State punt coverage unit got down the field in plenty of time on most kicks, preventing true freshman returner Taco Dowler from doing much damage. He had just one return for one yard and he had one fair catch. The Billings West graduate looked sure-handed on both catches.
Elsewhere for Dowler, he received the ball twice on jet sweeps in the backfield and carried for 24 total yards.
