Big Ten Media Days Football

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26 in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Since the Big Ten settled on a geographic split in 2014 for its expansion to 14 schools, the West Division has been the place to be.

Come for the competitive balance. Stay for the affordable ticket to the conference title game.

The East Division, of course, has produced all nine Big Ten champions in the current format and eight participants in the College Football Playoff. But the West has been a bastion of inclusivity with four different division winners the last four years.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you