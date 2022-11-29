Let the news come to you

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson was a star with the Houston Texans. Then he became disgruntled and later disgraced. After sitting out an entire season, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. There, he has missed most of another as punishment amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Come Sunday, he'll be back in H-Town, taking snaps in an NFL game for the first time in nearly two years.

"I think this will probably be the final piece to that story," Texans coach Lovie Smith said.


