TCU Duggan Football
TCU quarterback Max Duggan is introduced before a game against Kansas State on Oct. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas. 

 AP

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Without Max Duggan, the fourth-year quarterback who had lost his starting job going into this season, third-ranked TCU might not be undefeated, getting ready for the Big 12 championship game and on the verge of making the College Football Playoff.

"It's just our guys' undying belief in him, and our guys trying to play their tails off for him because they have so much respect and admiration for what he brings to our football program every day," first-year TCU coach Sonny Dykes said.

"I'd do anything for that guy," sixth-year senior offensive lineman Wes Harris said. "He's got the heart of a warrior and he's just a leader."


