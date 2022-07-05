Sparks Wings Basketball

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, right, drives to the basket past Wings forward Kayla Thornton during the second half of a game Friday in Arlington, Texas.

 AP

The Los Angeles Sparks have been on roll lately, battling their way to just below .500 after a slow start to the season.

Los Angeles (10-11) has won four of its past five games and a big reason why is the play of All-Star Nneka Ogwumike and free agent signee Liz Cambage.

“I’m happy we’re on a little streak and hope to keep it rolling in July,” Cambage said.

