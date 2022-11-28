Tennessee Vanderbilt Football
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright runs for a touchdown against Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. 

 AP

Tennessee finished the regular season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in total offense and scoring while Washington and Air Force were first in the other major offensive categories.

The Volunteers' 56-0 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday left them with season averages of 538.1 yards and 47.3 points per game.

Washington has thrown for 376.7 yards per game and Air Force has rushed for 330.9 yards per game.


