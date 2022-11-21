Mississippi Arkansas Football
Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) is tackled by Arkansas defenders Simeon Blair (15) and Dwight McGlothern (3) on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

 AP

By The Associated Press

Seven players rushed for at least 200 yards in the Football Bowl Subdivision over the weekend, and three of them did it in the same game.

Mississippi’s Quinshon Judkins ran 24 times for 214 yards and teammate Zach Evans ran 17 times for 208 in a 42-27 loss to Arkansas on Saturday. The Razorbacks’ Raheim Sanders had 232 yards on 24 attempts.


Tags

