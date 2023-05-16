Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

DALLAS — Wyatt Johnston is no longer a teenager, not that he's played like one at all during his rookie season with a Dallas Stars team that is headed to the Western Conference final.

A day after his 20th birthday, Johnston scored a crucial goal for the Stars off a hard ricochet in their 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 in the second-round series Monday night.

"It's a world-class play by one of the youngest players in the league," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "He's been fantastic all year. He's a big part of our group. It feels like the deeper we get, the more we rely on him, the more responsibility he wants."


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you